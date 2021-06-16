As Biden faces a summer of inflation, voters will be watching

As ketchup goes, so goes the nation? Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told Time magazine not long ago that his company is weighing price increases for one of the nation’s staples because of supply and demand issues that are driving up the cost of raw materials and food commodities.

“We haven’t increased prices to consumers. We do not know if we’ll have to increase prices or not yet. We are studying and building scenarios on that,” Patricio said. Heinz isn’t alone in trying to deal with surging prices. Global conglomerates and local businesses alike are struggling to “build back better,” while facing price increases, threats of increased taxes, worker shortages and supply chain issues best exemplified by the global chip shortage impacting industries across the board.

Just last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered the sobering news that consumer prices rose 5 percent, year over year, in May, higher than Wall Street expected and at a rate the country hasn’t seen since August 2008.

Even a cursory look at the Agriculture Department’s producer price index, or PPI, which the department says is a “useful tool for understanding what may soon happen to the Consumer Price Index,” is worrisome. The May PPI forecast expects cattle prices to increase by 5 percent to 8 percent; pork prices by 8.5 percent to 11.5 percent; and poultry by 13 percent to 16 percent. Significant price increases across the commodities spectrum are now likely, so says the government.

Despite growing concerns that inflation is on the rise, President Joe Biden painted a rosy economic picture in his remarks on the release of the May jobs report. He had plenty of good things to say about the impact of his economic policies, especially the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, or ARP. What he didn’t talk about was the impact of the law on inflation, apparently betting that inflationary pressures will be “transitory.”