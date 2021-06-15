Scenes from the Capitol’s busy, noisy, close-talking comeback

There was a feeding frenzy in the shallow depths of the Senate basement Tuesday, as the small subway cars offloaded senators into dense packs of reporters. It was a sight, once so common as to be unremarkable, that disappeared suddenly some 15 months ago.

“Hey man, what’s up?” one reporter shouted to another as he walked back from another scrum, head buried in his phone.

“Everything,” was his curt reply.

The coronavirus pandemic is over, at least in the Capitol complex. An estimated 85 percent of lawmakers, staff, reporters and other employees who work there have been vaccinated, leading the House to lift its mask mandate starting this week, as representatives returned to Washington after a long three weeks away.

Things have been slowly picking up this month. With the House floor quiet, the Senate was the main game in town. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its mask requirements in May, cheeks and chins came out around the Senate again, though some were slow at first to doff the facial safety blankets they’ve relied on to get them through the last 15 months, and the hallways still felt more empty than full.