House chamber mask mandate lifted for vaccinated members, staff

When the House returns to Washington next week, vaccinated members will have the choice to go mask-free in the House chamber for the first time since mask rules were implemented last spring, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But unvaccinated lawmakers and staff will still be required to wear a mask in the chamber and throughout the House side of the Capitol.

According to a senior Democratic aide, the Capitol complex is at a vaccination rate of 85 percent, a benchmark that led to the announcement of this change Friday.

The Office of the Attending Physician issued the update in an 18-page memo on operations guidelines for the pandemic Friday afternoon, ahead of the House’s return on Monday.

“The guideline document preserves the requirement for mask wear and social distance separations for individuals who are not fully vaccinated, or vaccine indeterminate,” reads the memo.

Before the recess, Republicans balked at the continued mask mandate on the House floor when the requirement was lifted in most other areas of the Capitol in accordance with CDC guidance for vaccinated individuals. Some racked up fines for revolting against the mask requirement and removing their masks in defiance of the rule.