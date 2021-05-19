Face off: House GOP chafes as fines mount for violating mask rule during floor votes

Congress’ doctor says continued mandates that masks be worn on the House floor and in committee rooms can be enforced, as fines grow for members breaking the rules.

“The mask requirement for the Hall of the House is entirely consistent with Centers for Disease Control prevailing mask guidance as reviewed and endorsed by an expert CDC panel,” Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan said in an updated 20-page document on pandemic health guidance.

The direction came as senators on the other end of the building dramatically removed their masks during a vote last week that coincided with the CDC saying vaccinated people were safe without them in many settings. Some House Republicans have begun to revolt against the remaining House mandates, calling on Democrats to “trust the science.”

GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chip Roy, Bob Good, Louie Gohmert and Mary Miller received first offense warnings on the mask rule, a Capitol official said. The House Sergeant at Arms’ staff is in charge of the fines system.

GOP Reps. Brian Mast, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Beth Van Duyne were slapped with $500 fines for violating the rule twice.