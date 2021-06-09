Lawmakers seek funds to improve the workings of Congress

The leaders of a bipartisan panel tasked with modernizing Congress on Wednesday urged the House Appropriations Committee to fund several changes they say would improve the lives of members and staff as well as how the institution itself functions.

Washington Democrat Derek Kilmer and South Carolina Republican William R. Timmons IV asked appropriators to help the House Modernization of Congress Committee implement several of the 97 recommendations it made during the last Congress.

Kilmer, chair of the panel and a member of the Appropriations Committee, pushed for funding to improve salaries, benefits, training opportunities and the work-life balance of congressional staffers to try to keep more of them from leaving the legislative branch for other career opportunities.

“The ongoing brain drain leaves Congress relying on lobbyists for policy expertise, and that’s not the system the framers intended,” Kilmer said during the spending panel’s annual “Members Day” hearing.

Kilmer said the Modernization panel wants appropriators to include report language in the fiscal 2022 Legislative Branch spending bill for a “thorough and updated evaluation” of the formula used to determine how much each House member gets annually in the Members Representational Allowance.