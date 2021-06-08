About 26 percent of Gen Z adults said they didn’t plan on getting the coronavirus vaccine, according to a Morning Consult poll in March. But Jordan Tralins, a sophomore at Cornell University, has been working to produce TikToks and Instagram slideshows to help combat vaccine hesitancy among her generation.

Tralins and classmate Olivia Pawlowski founded the COVID Campus Coalition, which started at Cornell but has since expanded to students at over 20 universities. The group has accounts on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to share information about vaccines and fight disinformation that continues to crop up online.

See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Ariel Cohen’s interview with Tralins, and to learn more about what the Biden administration has done to try to connect with young adults.

