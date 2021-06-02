COVID-19 forecast murky as states drop mask requirements

Lingering questions about COVID-19 transmission and immunity are clouding the outlook for the fall as the U.S. drops restrictions, including mask requirements, and reduces case surveillance.

The decisions to forgo some protective measures have split public health experts as the virus surges in some countries overseas and vaccination slows within the United States. New federal guidance lifting indoor mask recommendations for vaccinated people is also prompting a number of Republicans to flout mask mandates altogether, with some state leaders going so far as to ban masks in schools.

Cases will likely increase after the summer as people move indoors, said Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. But the severity of outbreaks as the weather cools will depend on the circulation of variants and how many people get vaccinated in the coming months.

“The rise depends on how well we do in addressing vaccine hesitancy and if new escape variants are circulating,” Mokdad said in an email.

The combination paints an uncertain future as scientists try to determine how long immunity lasts. Researchers don’t yet know whether the public will need booster shots or whether future variants could undercut the vaccines.