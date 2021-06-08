Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has a refrain he repeats when talking about the transformational investment in the nation's infrastructure he hopes to see.

"We're not doing Eisenhower 8.0," he said, referring to the original 1956 interstate highway system law.

That system was built for national defense, to evacuate cities in case of nuclear war and move military equipment in case of a Soviet invasion.

"I want to see something that's appropriate to what I would describe as a bigger threat than the Soviet Union was, in the 50s and 60s and 70s, in the Cold War, which is climate change," he said. "That's the new threat that we have to deal with."

After more than 30 years working on transportation issues, circumstances may have aligned in favor of what the Oregon Democrat envisions.