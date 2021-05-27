Progressives push more clean energy infrastructure spending

A pair of progressive lawmakers is pushing to include legislation that would lock in more than $1 trillion in spending for U.S.-made clean energy products and create a new division of the Energy Department focused on low- and zero-carbon options.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., are set to unveil two bills Thursday as left-leaning Democrats in Congress are pushing the Biden administration and members of their party on Capitol Hill to maintain a broad, multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package and rebuff Republican efforts to narrow its breadth and scale.

President Joe Biden proposed a $2.25 trillion public works package in late March. The White House lowered the price of its original proposal by about $500 billion on Friday following weeks of negotiation between administration officials and Senate Republicans.

Warren and Levin want to fold both of their bills into the infrastructure legislation, staffers said.

[Clean electricity standard, key to climate fight, awaits definition]