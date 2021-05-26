Clean electricity standard, key to climate fight, awaits definition

Tucked in the Biden administration’s public works proposal is a requirement that could remold the country’s electricity network, decarbonize the grid and wind up as one of the most dramatic steps to address climate change the U.S. has taken.

But the administration has offered scant information on how its proposal for a so-called clean electricity standard would work, leaving it to Congress to fill in the details.

President Joe Biden campaigned on the goal of reaching 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2035, and the White House’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure offer says he would establish an “Energy Efficiency and Clean Electricity Standard” to cut heat-trapping emissions, lower power bills for the public and hit the 2035 target.

Clean electricity standards require utilities to ratchet up the percentage of electricity they generate and sell from zero-emissions sources.

Few details have emerged about the administration’s standard, and a White House spokesman declined to comment beyond the infrastructure summary.