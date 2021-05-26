‘Decimated’ refugee infrastructure threatens a key Biden promise

The White House promised to dramatically increase the number of refugees it resettles, marking a shift from historically low refugee admissions numbers under the Trump administration.

But even President Joe Biden noted a difficult road ahead when he recently raised the cap to 62,500 refugees for the current fiscal year — and admitted “the sad truth” that the country won’t be able to meet that goal.

The White House’s acknowledgement of how tough it will be to keep a key campaign promise underscores the extent of the challenges.

“Our review of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program we inherited from the previous administration revealed it was even more decimated than we’d thought, requiring a major overhaul in order to build back toward the numbers to which we’ve committed,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Resettling refugees depends on an international pipeline and a complicated domestic infrastructure involving both government agencies and nonprofit resettlement groups. Nearly everyone slashed their staff and resources when the U.S. resettled only a few thousand refugees every year under President Donald Trump. All those things will take time to rebuild.