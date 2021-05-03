Following backlash, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

President Joe Biden said Monday he would raise the refugee admissions cap for the current fiscal year to 62,500, revising an earlier announcement that would have maintained historically low Trump-era levels.

“It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin,” he said in a statement.

[Biden walks back low refugee cap after lawmaker outrage]

The revised figure reflects the refugee admissions number Biden had promised during his campaign and early presidency. After a delay in officially signing the paperwork for raising the cap, Biden surprised Democratic lawmakers and refugee activists on April 16 when he announced he would keep the cap at the previous level of 15,000 admissions. He backtracked hours later after swift condemnation.

Still, the White House warned Monday that the U.S. would likely resettle fewer than 62,500 refugees during the five remaining months of fiscal 2021. The administration argued the Trump administration had dismantled the refugee resettlement infrastructure too deeply to repair in one year. Biden said he aims to raise the admissions cap to 125,000 for fiscal 2022, his first full year in office.