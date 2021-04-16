Biden maintains Trump-era refugee cap, sparking outrage

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a presidential determination that sets this year’s refugee admissions level at 15,000 refugees, maintaining a historically low level set by his predecessor but altering Trump-era regional allocations.

Biden had promised in February to raise the admissions cap to 62,500 for the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

“Our review of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program we inherited from the previous administration revealed it was even more decimated than we’d thought, requiring a major overhaul in order to build back toward the numbers to which we’ve committed,” a senior administration official said.

The presidential determination, while maintaining the Trump administration’s overall number, changes the formula for which countries can send refugees. It will restore regional allocations that President Donald Trump had slashed to limit refugee resettlement from some majority Muslim countries.

The U.S. has only admitted 42 refugees from Syria and none from Yemen so far this fiscal year, excluding refugees from nations experiencing some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.