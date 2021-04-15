Lawmakers, advocates question delay in raising refugee cap

Months after President Joe Biden took office and promised a more welcoming refugee policy than his predecessor, the U.S. is on pace to resettle the smallest number of refugees in years, mystifying resettlement agencies and lawmakers alike.

Biden has yet to officially sign an annual presidential determination for refugee admissions in fiscal 2021, leaving in place record-low refugee admission levels set by President Donald Trump in 2020 amid the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay has left many refugees in limbo, with more than 700 planned resettlement flights canceled as a result of the confusion.

“I am disappointed that President Biden has yet to officially increase the refugee admissions target,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chair of the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel. “There is no justification to delay providing safe haven for these refugees, who have already been vetted and approved to come to the United States.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi nodded to lawmakers’ concerns about the low refugee admission numbers.