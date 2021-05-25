State bills banning private immigration detention gain traction

While Congress remains deadlocked on immigration, state legislatures across the country are advancing bills to curb private immigration detention facilities in their states.

California became the first to enact a law phasing out the use of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities run by private contractors in 2017. Illinois followed two years later.

The trend has accelerated: In the last two months alone, a bill banning private immigration detention was enacted in Washington state, and similar legislation advanced in New Jersey and Maryland. Within the last few weeks, Democrats proposed a private immigration detention ban in New York.

The concept has also gained traction in Congress. Last month, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Adam Smith, D-Wash., introduced legislation to end the use of private jails as immigration detention centers. The measure would promote “community-based alternatives to detention while also restoring due process for immigrants and increasing oversight, accountability, and transparency measures,” the trio said in a statement.

Private immigration detention has long predated former President Donald Trump, but policy analysts say the expansion of immigration detention under Trump may have driven the recent rise in pushback at the state level.