National vaccination effort leaves ICE detainees behind

Weeks after COVID-19 vaccines became available to all U.S. adults and months after they were prioritized for high-risk groups, the virus continues to spread in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention facilities.

ICE was monitoring 2,043 positive COVID-19 cases within its detained population of 16,721, according to agency data posted Wednesday, indicating roughly 12 percent of its detainees currently have COVID-19. Vaccinations have begun in some facilities, but the pace is slow. And there’s no clear national plan to ensure that the detained population gets vaccinated.

In most states, individuals in congregate settings like jails became eligible for vaccination in the early phases of distribution. But the vaccine rollout in ICE facilities has been sluggish because the agency delegated responsibility to states, and some states may not have prioritized populations held in federal custody.

“The allotment for vaccines for detainees across the entire country is part of the individual state’s allotment,” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Thursday. “That is the current plan. … What priority level inmates and ICE detainees are varies significantly by state.”

Johnson added that ICE considered working with public health authorities to obtain its own supply of vaccines, but that strategy could present issues where ICE detainees are held alongside local inmates.