5 hysterectomies referred by ICE center, DHS tells Congress

Immigration and Customs Enforcement referred more detainees for hysterectomies at a Georgia facility than previously disclosed, according to a document acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf submitted to a Senate panel.

“It is my current understanding based on ICE data that, since 2017, a total of five individuals at Irwin County Detention Center were referred to certified, credentialed medical professionals at gynecological and obstetrical health care facilities for hysterectomies in compliance with National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) standards, and three hysterectomies were in fact performed,” Wolf wrote in response to questions about a federal complaint that suggested these procedures were being performed unnecessarily and without informed consent.

The answers, viewed by CQ Roll Call, were in response to a question submitted by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., following Wolf’s Sept. 23 nomination hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Harris had asked Wolf, among other things, what percentage of people at the Irwin center received hysterectomies after being referred for other procedures.

“These recommendations were reviewed by the facility clinical authority and approved,” Wolf said. “Decisions related to health care are made by medical providers and not law enforcement personnel.”

The allegations of unwanted hysterectomies come from a Sept. 10 whistleblower’s complaint to the DHS Office of Inspector General that included accounts from detainees and Dawn Wooten, a nurse who had been employed at that ICE facility in Georgia. Contrasting reports have since come out regarding the scope and nature of the allegations.