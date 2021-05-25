Democratic senators used the chamber floor Tuesday afternoon to argue for statehood for the District of Columbia, giving advocates a boost even as the effort faces a lack of votes and an uncertain future.

The group was led by Thomas R. Carper, lead sponsor of legislation to make D.C. the 51st state, who said the effort was another step in an awareness campaign that could one day lead to the nation’s capital becoming a state.

“My hope is to continue to make progress,” the Delaware Democrat said in an interview. “This has been a long, long struggle, and we’re picking up momentum.”

Carper was joined on the floor by Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Benjamin L. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Carper said he hopes to further bring attention to D.C. statehood at an upcoming hearing at the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, of which he is a senior member.

Panel Chairman Gary Peters of Michigan, a co-sponsor of the statehood bill, is expected to hold a June hearing to discuss the legislation’s merits and to hear from stakeholders, a committee aide said.