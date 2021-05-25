Senate confirms Clarke to lead DOJ Civil Rights Division

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kristen Clarke as the first Black woman to run the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department, where she is expected to take an aggressive stance on issues such as discriminatory voting rights laws and policing.

The 51-48 vote fell mostly along party lines.

As with some other nominees, Senate Democrats needed to take an additional procedural step to overcome Republican objections and advance the nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate voted 51-48 earlier Tuesday to move to a final vote on her nomination.

The vote comes one year after the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, timing that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday called “particularly poignant and appropriate.”

While legislation to change policing practices after Floyd's death has stalled in Congress — though there are ongoing efforts to find a bipartisan bill — Clarke and the Civil Rights Division can take quicker and more direct action.