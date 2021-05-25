Efforts to protect kids online gain bipartisan momentum

Bipartisan momentum is building behind proposals to protect kids when they’re online as lawmakers at both ends of the Capitol push measures to update child privacy laws and hold social media companies liable for content posted on their platforms.

Growing support for such measures is part of a notable new trend in Washington, as Democrats and Republicans who spent much of the past four years disagreeing over how to regulate companies such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok have begun to coalesce around legislative proposals that prioritize children.

“As children spend drastically more time online, the tech platforms really have become a perilous minefield for many of them,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Judiciary and Commerce committees and prominent social media critic, said at a hearing last week.

One of these bipartisan efforts is a wide-ranging proposal introduced earlier this month to update the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 — known as COPPA, and still the legal standard for kids on the internet today. The proposal is by Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., who helped write the law as a member of the House, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.