Kids emerge as bipartisan bridge for taking on social media giants

The bipartisan focus on issues facing children at last week’s House hearing with the chief executives of major social media companies is encouraging advocates who believe kids can be the bridge between Democrats and Republicans who want to take on Big Tech but lack common political ground.

The Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on March 25 featured familiar topics as lawmakers peppered the executives — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg; Twitter’s Jack Dorsey; and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet — with questions about disinformation and hate speech online.

But lawmakers homed in on the well-being of children on social media throughout the hearing, linking excessive use of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram (owned by Facebook) and YouTube (owned by Google) to cyberbullying, teenage suicide, depression and loneliness.

“Your platforms are my biggest fear as a parent,” Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the top Republican on the committee, told the executives in her opening remarks. “I’m a mom of three school-age kids, and my husband and I are fighting the Big Tech battles in our household every day. It’s a battle for their development, a battle for their mental health and, ultimately, a battle for their safety.”

Lawmakers said the bipartisan focus on children should alert the companies that threats of tougher regulations should not ring hollow.