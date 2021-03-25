Section 230 changes will be elusive despite pressure on tech CEOs

Changes sought by both parties to a foundational law of the internet appeared elusive Thursday as Democrats and Republicans pilloried a trio of powerful social media executives with opposing grievances that remain a key obstacle to passing meaningful legislation.

At a joint subcommittee hearing of the House Energy and Commerce panel, Democrats stuck to the party line of criticizing the executives — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai, who leads Google’s parent company, Alphabet — for the perceived role their platforms played in the spread of political disinformation that led to the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Of the three executives, only Dorsey agreed with Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., that Twitter bore some responsibility for the riot by violent supporters of former President Donald Trump, who used his social media clout to egg on the mob. But Dorsey said Twitter was only one part of a broader online ecosystem that led to the Capitol attack. Pichai and Zuckerberg both dodged the question.

Democratic calls to alter the 1996 law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, have grown in intensity since the January riot, as outraged lawmakers seek to punish the social media companies they deem partly liable. Section 230 protects online platforms from lawsuits related to third-party content on their sites.

Democrats say the companies use the law to shield themselves from responsibility for the spread of violent content, disinformation, hate speech and other objectionable content on their platforms. Indeed, at the hearing Thursday, they accused the companies of using algorithms to amplify such content.