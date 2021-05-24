Cracks in party unity could stall Democratic momentum

ANALYSIS — House Republicans remain divided on how to handle former President Donald Trump, as their 35 defections on Democrats' proposal for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol showed. But more consequential cracks in party unity, at least so far as the legislative agenda goes, are appearing among Democrats.

Those disagreements, about taxes, voting rights and U.S. policy toward Israel, could play a role in how much of President Joe Biden’s expansive agenda Democrats can enact this year, given that near-total unity will be necessary.

“I am strongly for the SALT repeal, the cap removed, and will do everything I can to get it done,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said of the $10,000 limit on federal deductions for state and local taxes that Republicans established in their 2017 tax law. Sen. Bob Menendez echoed Schumer’s point, saying that “fairness and equity demands” the cap’s repeal.

The cap falls hard on Schumer’s high-income constituents in New York, and Menendez’s in New Jersey. But their opposition to it conflicts with their criticism of the 2017 law as a giveaway to the rich, since it lowered income, capital gains and corporate tax rates.

Their position also divides Democrats. Schumer and Menendez’s fellow senator, Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, told Axios on May 9 that the SALT cap should remain: “You can’t be on the side of the wealthy and powerful if you are going to really fight for working families.”