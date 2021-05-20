Senate Judiciary sends D.C. Circuit, other judicial nominations to the floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee sent the first slate of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees to the Senate floor on Thursday, in a relatively subdued debate compared with partisan clashes over appeals court picks in previous years.

That included the high-profile nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She has been mentioned as a potential Biden pick for any future Supreme Court vacancy.

The D.C. Circuit has been the focal point for monumental confirmation showdowns because it handles many administrative cases that affect policies nationwide.

When Republicans blocked nominees to that court in 2013, for example, Democrats changed long-standing Senate rules that gave the minority party the ability to do so.

This time, though, Republicans voted without comment on Jackson, except for the top Republican, Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa. He said that Republicans in the past had been more deferential than Democrats on appeals court picks from presidents of the opposite party.