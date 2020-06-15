Senate Republicans didn’t back down from their argument in 2013 about why they shouldn’t fill three vacancies on an influential appeals court in Washington, even when it led to a historic showdown and a change in longstanding Senate confirmation rules.

But they have abandoned that argument now, with President Donald Trump in the White House and a protégé of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell up for a vote to be on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The reversal provides a clear snapshot into how the rhetoric and strategy of the Senate’s decadeslong and ever-escalating judicial confirmation battles led to this week’s expected votes on Justin Walker, a nominee Democrats criticize as inexperienced and ideological but are powerless to stop because of the rule change.

The long-running argument centers on whether the D.C. Circuit is busy enough to need its full slate of judges, which now stands at 11. That court attracts political fights because it hears cases of national sweep on environmental, labor, immigration and other policy issues and has been known as a stepping stone to a seat on the Supreme Court.

This week, the Senate will vote for Walker to fill that contentious 11th seat.