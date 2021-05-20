Hoyer, Jeffries and Lofgren call for study of expanded staff benefits

House Democratic leaders are again trying to explore ways to attract and retain a diverse congressional staff, which have notoriously low pay and high turnover, by urging a study comparing House employee benefits with those available in the private sector, the Senate and federal agencies.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York and House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren of California wrote a letter to the Chief Administrative Office of the House on Thursday requesting the study and examining how changing certain benefits may affect recruitment, retention and diversity of House staff.

“It is our hope that such a study will help inform efforts to include expanded benefits in the Legislative Branch appropriations bill for the next fiscal year,” the three lawmakers wrote. “We will continue to advocate for House staff to receive more competitive pay and benefits so that the House can recruit and retain the best and most diverse talent to serve the American people.”

The requested study would focus on key benefits that lawmakers think could change the calculus for some existing or potential staffers.

They asked Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor to direct special attention to potential reimbursement for adoption or fertility treatment not covered by insurance, first-time homebuyer assistance, offering a 529 college savings plans and providing child care subsidies for staffers who don’t use the House day care facilities.