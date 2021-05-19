President Joe Biden said Wednesday he had long been looking forward to one of the great traditions of presidential commencement speeches at America’s service academies: absolving the graduates of minor infractions.

Speaking at the Coast Guard Academy commencement in New London, Conn., the president alluded to his own time as a less-than-perfect student at the University of Delaware: “As we say in my faith, I needed absolution.”

“Minor infractions like using a fire extinguisher to hose down an RA,” Biden said, recalling an old story.

The president had a fair bit of trouble getting the straight-laced cadets, gathered on the academy football field, to respond to his attempted laugh lines, prompting him to quip, “You’re a really dull class. Is the sun getting to you?”

Biden, who has delivered scores of graduation speeches in his decades in public life, mixed jokes such as how the graduating cadets survived getting “a haircut that showed every damn bump on your head” with seriousness, pointing to the Coast Guard Academy’s success in operating during the COVID-19 pandemic and its role in assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the response.