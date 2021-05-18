President Joe Biden test-drove an electric-powered Ford F-150 pickup truck on Tuesday and declared, "this sucker's fast."

The quick spin in the new truck came as Biden traveled to the heart of car country Tuesday to promote his plans for accelerating America’s production and adoption of electric vehicles.

“The future of the auto industry is electric,” Biden said at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich. “There’s no turning back.”

Boosting the usage of electric vehicles would help the United States make good on Biden’s international commitments to significantly reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $174 billion for EV’s.

