Electric vehicles get help in Biden plan, but roadblocks remain

President Joe Biden’s latest spending proposal would direct $174 billion to putting more Americans in electric vehicles.

That proposal is in line with ongoing global trends, said Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president at the Center for Automotive Research.

But significant hurdles remain in convincing Americans to buy cars and trucks that run on electricity instead of gasoline. Whether those hurdles can be overcome will go a long way in determining the country’s ability to meet Biden’s ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Countries around the world are adopting regulations that favor electric vehicles, major automakers have pledged to transition away from internal combustion engines and Wall Street has been rewarding companies that bet big on sustainable electrification. Electric vehicle sales rose last year even as the pandemic triggered a 14.7 percent decline in overall sales, Dziczek said.

“Consumers are starting to come around to it,” Dziczek said.