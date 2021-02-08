Automakers signal support for Biden’s electric-vehicle vision

Just weeks into Joe Biden’s presidency, some of the same automobile companies that once pushed Donald Trump to loosen Obama-era fuel economy standards are now lining up to embrace the idea of an emissions-free future.

GM announced Jan. 28 that it plans to be carbon neutral by 2040 and has “an aspiration” to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035. And last week the Coalition for Sustainable Automotive Regulation, a group of automobile manufacturers and dealer groups including Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Toyota and National Automobile Dealers Association announced it will drop its support for the Trump administration’s rollback of greenhouse gas emissions regulations.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the key industry group, announced last week that it’s committed to meeting the Biden administration’s goals to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in transportation.

The industry plans to invest $250 billion in vehicle electrification by 2023, according to the Alliance, and has asked the Biden administration to endorse a fuel efficiency standard roughly midway between the current standards and those of the former Obama Administration.

