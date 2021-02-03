EPA nominee Regan says environmental progress is good for jobs

President Joe Biden’s pick for EPA administrator on Wednesday told skeptical Republican senators that environmental progress can also foster economic growth.

The nominee, Michael Regan, made his comments before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which is responsible for reviewing Biden's selection to run an agency key to the new administration’s climate agenda.

Regan said he’s been able to bring together environmental groups and the private sector in his role as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

“If confirmed I will work with the entire administration to build and strengthen that partnership to power America’s economy with cleaner energy and create millions of good-paying, middle-class jobs,” Regan said.

“Our priorities for the environment are clear. We will restore the role of science and transparency at EPA," he said. "We will support the dedicated and talented career officials. We will move with a sense of urgency on climate change and we will stand up for environmental justice and equity.”