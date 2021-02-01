Pingree aims for urgency at Interior-Environment appropriations

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, says she understands the importance of seizing opportunities to advance environmental policies.

She joined other House Democrats her first term in passing a major cap-and-trade bill in 2009, only to see that legislation languish in the Senate.

Democrats lost the House in the ensuing midterm elections and only now, more than a decade later, do they once again control both chambers and the White House.

“I think that’s imprinted on Democrats’ minds,” Pingree said in an interview. “You could only have two years to do some things that you think are critically important.”

Pingree will be a key player on those issues as she takes the gavel of the House Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee.