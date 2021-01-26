Senate moves forward with 50-50 power sharing agreement, tabling filibuster fight

The Senate, split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, is moving forward with a power-sharing agreement after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell relented on an ultimatum over filibuster rules.

The two leaders had been in a standoff that had the potential to hobble President Joe Biden’s agenda and stymie legislative action.

“I am glad the Republican leader finally relented and we can move forward now to organize the Senate, set up committees chairs and ranking members, and a process for moving bills and nominees to the floor from committees with an evenly divided number of members,” Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a Tuesday floor speech. “I’m glad we’re finally able to get the Senate up and running. My only regret is that it took so long.”

The Senate has been operating without a deal, which froze committees from the previous Congress with Republicans holding the majority and all chairmanships. That left Schumer in charge of the floor, while GOP committee chairmen, or at least those who did not retire and are still around, continued to run their panels.

The agreement, text of which has not yet been released, is modeled after the rules that governed the chamber the last time it was tied in 2001.