Ransomware wreaks havoc by mimicking Tupperware parties of old

Late last week, as the United States was still struggling to recover from a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline that led the company to shut down its pipeline network along the East Coast, hospitals in Ireland were sending surgery patients home because of a ransomware attack that crippled computers.

The attack in Ireland began on Friday with Ireland’s Health Service announcing that it had shut down its network as a precaution. Soon, hospitals and clinics across the country reported losing access to their networks, forcing them to cancel routine surgeries.

The attack on Colonial Pipeline was by a group calling itself DarkSide, according to the FBI, and the Irish attack was perpetrated by a group called Conti. Both criminal groups are said to operate from Russia, although neither group is actively backed by the Kremlin, officials have said.

President Joe Biden, for instance, has said that although the group operated out of Russia, Moscow was not behind the attack.