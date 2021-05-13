Congress must pass cyber notification law, top CISA official says

Congress must pass a law requiring private companies that operate critical infrastructure and other computer networks to notify the U.S. government when they suffer a cyberattack, Brandon Wales, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Thursday.

To meet its goal of protecting U.S. critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, CISA needs “information from victims of cyber incidents so that we can share that information and raise the baseline of cybersecurity,” Wales said at an event organized by the George Washington University School of Media & Public Affairs and the Howard Baker Forum.

“But to do that, we need Congress to take certain actions to require cyber incident notification,” Wales said, adding that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and other lawmakers appear to be working on such legislation.

Such a bill would not be onerous on private companies but would create a uniform requirement for notification, Wales said.