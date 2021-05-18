Fist bumps, eye contact and perhaps even a cup of coffee will once again be part of House Democrats’ Tuesday caucus meetings when they resume the weekly gatherings in person next month.

House Democrats will hold an “in-person hybrid meeting” on June 15, Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday. Revised public health guidance and “the vastly improving fortunes of the public health environment, both here at the Capitol and, most importantly, across the country” are making the conditions favorable to share the same air, he said.

Members will likely be allowed to choose how they want to attend what used to be a closed-door breakfast, virtually or in person.

It will be a big change after roughly 90 straight virtual confabs — Tuesday meetings, conference calls and even a caucus election — since the start of the pandemic.

“Decisions on how we adapt to the improving public health situation in the Capitol with hybrid caucus meetings will be made in consultation with the membership and the Office of the Attending Physician ahead of the June legislative work period,” caucus spokeswoman Christie Stephenson said.