Senate Democrats: Let’s do lunch, just without food

Senate Democrats were thrilled to return, in person, to their traditional Tuesday caucus lunch meeting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to go virtual more than one year ago. Tuesday’s gathering, however, lacked a key ingredient.

“There was no food,” Sen. Maria Cantwell told reporters afterward.

Senators, who are mostly vaccinated, were encouraged to not eat or drink during the meeting, which was the first time the 50 Democrats had gathered in one space together in the 117th Congress, besides the chamber floor.

The lunch meetings, which date back to the 1950s and were first implemented by Republicans, serve as a key agenda-setting tool for each party to launch the rest of the week’s business.

Known colloquially as “Tuesday lunches,” they are sometimes held on Wednesdays if the Senate is out of session on a Monday. Following a partial evening of business Monday after senators fly in from around the country, the Tuesday gatherings are used to get each caucus on the same page on the policy and political issues of the week. The talking points are put promptly to use when each party holds their own news conferences after the lunch meetings.