Major wildfire season predicted as policymakers debate response

Another round of epic wildfires is expected this year even as lawmakers differ over the primary drivers of such blazes and the best way to prevent them.

Democrats emphasize the role climate change plays in producing all-consuming mega-fires, while Republicans are more likely to cite the need for more active management and commercial harvesting of overgrown forests.

There is, however, broad agreement that the situation is serious and getting worse.

Current drought conditions in many areas are even more dire than at this point last year, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on a press call last week.

“The signals and indications are that we are headed into yet another dangerous fire year,” Vilsack said. “Starting in the Southwest and moving throughout the western part of the United States, we’re seeing a higher level of risk and an earlier level of risk than we’ve seen in the recent past.”