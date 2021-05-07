What does ‘conserved’ environment mean? Interior seeks an answer

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Thursday that her department is pushing forward with its efforts to conserve 30 percent of U.S. land and waters by 2030, even as the administration’s own findings highlight the need to define what it means for an area to be considered conserved.

Haaland cited a recent move by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to expand hunting and fishing opportunities and previewed an upcoming announcement of $150 million for a program that builds parks in underserved communities.

“This is one way that we can help ensure that all Americans have access to the great outdoors,” Haaland said.

She is one of several Cabinet-level officials tasked with pursuing programs to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, as called for in President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order.