House panel advances plan to hike oil drilling fees

A House panel voted a bill out of committee Wednesday that would raise the royalty fees oil and gas companies pay to operate on federal land.

Petroleum and natural gas companies pay a 12.5 percent fee to the treasury on their revenue from onshore leases. That rate has not changed since it became law in 1920, and it is lower than the federal offshore rate of 18.75 percent.

The legislation from Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., would raise the onshore rate to 18.75 percent. It was approved by the House Natural Resources Committee by a vote of 23-14 Wednesday evening. The vote followed a six-hour markup that highlighted tensions between Republicans and Democrats over the future of energy leasing on and in federal land and water, as well as subsidies for energy companies.

Sens. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., have a companion bill in the Senate.

Leasing of federal territory has rocketed to a factious issue this Congress as the Biden administration declared a moratorium on new leases, a move that drew indignation from Republicans. The White House is also pushing a plan to set aside 30 percent of the country’s land for conservation by 2030.