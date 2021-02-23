Republicans still skeptical of Haaland after first session

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., didn’t appear to win many converts Tuesday among the Republicans most skeptical of her nomination to be Interior secretary, despite testifying that she understands what oil and gas production means to their communities.

“As I’ve learned in this role, there’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come,” Haaland said in her opening statement before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “I know how important oil and gas revenues are to critical services. But we must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed.”

The committee’s Democratic chairman, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, has indicated he remains on the fence about the nomination. Haaland’s critics are hoping the confirmation hearing will highlight her opposition to fossil fuels, thereby swaying Manchin to oppose the nomination.

[Haaland tells senators she sees ongoing role for fossil fuels]

After the hearing, Manchin issued a press release highlighting Haaland saying she would work with him on one of his priorities: extending abandoned mine land reclamation fees set to expire in 2021. The release still did not indicate whether he will back the nomination.