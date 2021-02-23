Haaland tells senators she sees ongoing role for fossil fuels

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., sought Tuesday to reassure skeptics on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that she would respect the importance of fossil fuel production if she’s confirmed as Interior secretary.

“As I’ve learned in this role, there’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come,” Haaland said in her opening statement. “I know how important oil and gas revenues are to critical services. But we must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed.”

Haaland faces significant resistance from Senate Republicans. And the committee’s Democratic chairman, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, has indicated that he remains on the fence about the nomination.

In his opening statement, Manchin described the size and scope of the Interior Department and said he wants to hear more from Haaland before making up his mind.

“It truly is an enormous and important job, and it is critical that the secretary be ready to take on the management of the department,” Manchin said.