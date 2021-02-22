Harm to schools from drilling-lease pause may be overstated

Think of the children.

That’s been a core message of the oil and gas sector, and its Capitol Hill allies, in attacking President Joe Biden’s pause on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Opponents of the move point to billions in tax revenues that flow from those operations into state coffers, where they help fund K-12 education. One advocacy group’s television spot dramatically depicts a family waiting for an approaching school bus that simply vanishes as it pulls up.

The potential impact on school funding could influence where the Biden administration takes its federal leasing policy and what, if anything, Congress does about it.

But the moratorium is likely to have less-than-dire consequences for education funding in the short term, even for those states most affected.