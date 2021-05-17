Pipeline cybersecurity unmentioned in infrastructure plans

Neither the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan nor the counterproposal from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., explicitly mentions cyberattacks, a topic that surged into the public eye after the May 7 hack of a pipeline system that supplies fuel to much of the East Coast.

The White House’s proposal touches frequently on strengthening electricity grids in the United States and shoring up the country’s power supply against natural disasters and climate change.

But the White House’s 27-page summary of its $2 trillion proposal, which is not yet in legislative language, does not mention cybersecurity or hacking, or the terms “digital” or “pipeline” in a context related to cyberattacks.

The $568 billion rebuttal from GOP senators, a two-page list of broad demands for public works investment, also omits cybersecurity and hacking.

On the heels of the cyberattack that breached the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies Eastern states with about 45 percent of their petroleum-based fuels, members of Congress have introduced bipartisan legislation to fortify pipelines and other elements of critical infrastructure against hacks and other threats.