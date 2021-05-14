Tanden, former OMB nominee, to become senior Biden adviser

Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, will become a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, a White House official confirmed Friday.

Tanden, whose nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget was withdrawn in early March after it became clear she did not have sufficient support to win Senate confirmation, had been expected to take a senior administration role that does not require advice and consent.

“Neera’s intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration as she assumes a new role as Senior Advisor to the President," CAP founder John Podesta said in a statement.

CNN reported that Tanden's policy portfolio will include reviewing the U.S. Digital Service, a White House-based information technology improvement team, as well as preparations for possible fallout from court decisions related to GOP legal challenges to the 2010 health care law.

Shalanda Young, the deputy director of OMB, has been serving as acting director. She is a former staff director and clerk for the Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee.