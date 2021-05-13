Mask-wearing guidance relaxed on House side of the Capitol

Vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities without a mask or staying six feet apart in most areas on the House side of the Capitol, according to new guidelines from the Office of the Attending Physician.

Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan announced the changes Thursday evening in a “Dear Colleague” letter hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated Americans can mostly lose the mask inside and outside without worry of getting COVID-19. The guidance followed the lifting of the mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals at the White House.

“Recovery from natural infection is not equivalent to completion of a vaccination,” the OAP said. “Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or with medical conditions elevating their risk of infection, should continue to comply with mask wear and social distancing guidelines.”

The present mask requirements on the House floor “remain unchanged until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated,“ the memo said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said most recently that she believes about 75 percent of lawmakers in the House have been vaccinated. She told reporters that more Republicans need to get vaccinated if they want shorter voting times and a return to pre-pandemic floor operations.