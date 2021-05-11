Capitol Hill has felt like a ghost town for most of the pandemic, empty hallways wrapped in unnatural quiet.

Now it’s been 100 days since a member of Congress announced a positive test for COVID-19, and something has changed. There wasn’t a distinct moment when the hallways sprang back to life, but the past few weeks have felt almost normal, according to several congressional staffers.

Almost, but not quite. As with most things in the sprawling home of the legislative branch, there is no grand master plan to guide the Capitol’s return to business, no single set of rules that applies to everyone.

That much was clear on a recent Thursday before a weeklong break, as lawmakers, staff and visitors darted about the tunnels under the complex, creating a buzz of noise and a sense of crowding. Some wore masks, some pulled them down to chat and some didn’t wear them at all.

Asked if it made them nervous to see so many unmasked faces, one House GOP staffer merely replied, “No, I’m a Republican.”