Earmarked accounts in Senate won’t overlap cleanly with House

House and Senate appropriators could be headed for a challenging conference process later this year when both chambers try to reconcile the different accounts they’ve made eligible for earmark requests.

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s list of eligible accounts, released Wednesday, leaves out the Defense spending bill entirely and selects various accounts throughout nine funding bills that don’t match up neatly with their counterparts on the House Appropriations Committee.

The mismatched earmark accounts will likely cause headaches for subcommittee chairs and ranking members months from now when they need to merge the House and Senate’s fiscal 2022 bills, including fitting their earmarked projects under their respective spending caps.

Earmarks, sometimes known as member-directed spending, are the means by which lawmakers can steer funding to specific projects in their home states or districts.