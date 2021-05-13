Cost analysis is latest Trump-era rule to be rescinded by EPA

The EPA announced Thursday it is rescinding the previous administration’s “benefit-cost” rule that critics say inappropriately hampers the agency’s ability to issue regulations on air pollution.

The move is just the latest in a broad rollback of Trump-era regulations that President Joe Biden ordered shortly after taking office.

“Revoking this unnecessary and misguided rule is proof positive of this administration’s commitment to science,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “We will continue to fix the wrongs of the past and move forward aggressively to deliver on President Biden’s clear commitment to protecting public health and the environment.”

The Trump administration finalized the rule in December, touting it as a blow for transparency and consistency. It would have required the agency to take a new approach to conducting cost-benefit analysis when crafting regulations, with a particular focus on those issued under the Clean Air Act.

While many EPA statutes contain language on weighing the potential costs of regulations, Trump officials said at the time, there is nothing ensuring that analysis is consistent from rule to rule.