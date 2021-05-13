Bipartisan group pushing for more restaurant aid

Lawmakers from both parties are pushing to shore up a new relief fund for restaurants that is already on track to run out of money.

Less than two weeks since the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund opened for business, demand for aid has outstripped supply. More than 266,000 restaurants have requested more than $65 billion to replenish revenue lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Business Administration reported this week.

Officials have said they knew from the outset that more money would be needed. Initial legislation called for $120 billion, but the pandemic relief package that became law in March included only $28.6 billion.

“The extraordinary demand for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund shows that Congress must do more to help,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a joint statement. “We need to work swiftly in a bipartisan way to replenish this critical fund so that all local restaurants can access the relief required for a full recovery.”

The four lawmakers sponsored the original legislation to create the fund. Sinema’s backing of a new round of aid could bolster prospects for passage since the Arizona Democrat is often a swing vote in the evenly divided Senate.